One of our favorite cheap 4K TVs has been slashed $250 at Best Buy

Cheap 4K TV deals are always in seriously high demand. We may be in between major sales events right now, but that isn’t stopping retailers from competing to offer the best price on a variety of top-quality televisions. Right now, Best Buy is offering arguably the strongest deal on one of our favorite cheap 4K TVs.

For a limited time, the 55-inch TCL 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is $699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s $250 off its usual retail price of $949, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this 4K TV so far this year. With this deal, you’re getting a high-quality TV for a (relatively) small price. It's easily one of the best cheap 4K TV deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55" 6-Series Mini-LED 4K TV: was $949 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 55-inch TCL 6-Series 4K TV is an excellent pick combing surprisingly strong picture quality with a remarkably wallet-friendly price. Its use of mini-LED technology in particular sets it apart from competing models, and it's all powered by Google TV OS.

There’s an awful lot to like about the TCL 6-Series but perhaps our favorite aspect is its use of Mini-LEDs. This results in a stunning 4K UHD picture every time, and even more impressively this TV can even out-perform some models that cost significantly more than it. PS5 and Xbox Series X owners should also pay attention as this TV sports an Auto Game Mode and a 120Hz refresh rate to support high frame rate gaming.

This is a Google TV, which means it comes with a whole host of Smart TV features. For starters, you can access just about every streaming service you can think of straight out of the box. Plus, with a built-in Chromecast, you can cast from supported apps and devices with just a few clicks. There’s also Google Assistant support allowing you to control the TV and streaming apps with just your voice; you’ll never need to waste time looking for a missing remote again.

If $250 off a seriously impressive 4K TV wasn’t enough, this deal also comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV Plus, which is quickly becoming one of the best streaming services around. You’ll struggle to find a TV deal this side of Black Friday that offers this much quality for so little cash.