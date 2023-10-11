My mom hiked 500 miles in these walking shoes — and they’re 39% off in Prime Day sale

When my mom and dad signed up to walk the Camino de Santiago — a 500-mile hike in Spain, the least I could do was buy them both a good pair of walking shoes (hey, rather them than me, right?) The brand that made it to the top of the list for them both? Keen. The good news is, that you don’t have to walk anywhere near as far to appreciate the brilliance of these shoes, and they are currently on sale in the October Amazon Prime Day event.

My mom’s pick, the Keen Circadia Vent hiking shoes, which are currently discounted from $120 to $73 in the Amazon Prime sale . My dad, on the other hand, opted for the Keen Closed Toe Sports Sandals, although only the women’s variety is on sale, discounted from $115 to $76 on Amazon right now. Whether you’re off on your own hiking adventure, or looking for a pair of shoes to walk the dog in, don’t hang around, as these deals end today!

Keen Circadia Vent Hiking Shoes: was $120 now $73 @ Amazon

These shoes are made for walking, with a rubber sole to offer superior grip, and a number of vents to prevent your feet from overheating. They are currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but you’ll need to cycle through the different colorways to find the cheapest deal in your size.

However far you plan on walking, getting a comfortable pair of shoes is the first step. Keen’s fit gives you space for your toes to spread out, so your toes aren’t hitting the front of the shoe as you walk. There’s also a contoured heel that locks your foot in place for a more secure fit. When I asked my mom for a shoe review mid-walk, she said she had no complaints — the Circadia hiking shoes were lighter than most of the best hiking boots she’d used in the past, and she loved how breathable they were when the temperatures in Spain heated up.

Of course, when it comes to trekking on uneven terrain, grip is the most important thing — you don’t want to be slipping and falling. These shoes have a tried and tested rubber outsole to help increase traction on the trails.