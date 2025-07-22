These podiatrist-approved Skechers sandals are perfect for your summer travels — and they’re currently on sale for $31

Whether you’re heading to a National Park, or a European city break, if you’re looking for a lightweight pair of sandals that’ll keep you comfortable this summer, I’ve found exactly what you’re looking for.

Save your feet from blisters and rubbing with the Skechers On-the-Go 600 Brilliancy sport sandals, which are approved by podiatrists, and have over 30,000 reviews rated at 4.6 on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, I don’t usually write review but those sandals really saved my trip to Japan.” Another wrote, “these are the best walking and everyday sandals I have ever had. The are lightweight, so comfy and don't pull or poke anywhere.”

The best news is, right now the On-the-Go 600 Brilliancy sport sandals have 37% off, discounted to $31 on Amazon.

These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, which feels like you're out for a hike in your favorite slippers, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer.

They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good." Now is a great time to buy, as the shoes are discounted in the two most popular colors: sand and black.

Grab them while you can! Not for you? Check out our roundup of the best Skechers shoes here.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.