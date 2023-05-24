My favorite Sony headphones drop to new low price in Amazon Memorial Day deal

With the best Memorial Day sales now in full swing, I wanted to share a great deal I spotted at Amazon. The online retailer just listed the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones with $70 off, making them one of the best bargains I've seen this year.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $278 at Amazon. This brings these popular wireless noise-cancelling headphones down to their lowest price since Black Friday. So if you're in the market for one of the best noise-cancelling headphones, this saving is too good to pass up and applies to all color options.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $278 @ Amazon Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5 released earlier this year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still available and continue to be one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. As one of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've experienced, they offer effective ANC, superior comfort and sound quality, and battery life runs up to 38 hours.

Whether you want them for work, school, or everyday use, these headphones are top-notch thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality. In fact, before Sony's next-gen WH-1000XM5 arrived this time last year, the WH-1000XM4 were top in our best wireless headphones list.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we described the headphones as "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beat the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas." We loved the excellent audio straight from the box, remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls and the superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled).

With so many sound settings available in the Sony Headphones Connect app, users can personalize their audio experience with presets or other adjustments to get the perfect balance for your ears — here's how I made them sound even better.

Not only do these premium headphones deliver loud and dynamic sound, but they also include detection sensors that automatically pause playback when the headphones are removed. The only negative in our review was that the call quality could use some work in terms of audio performance.

Overall, this is a spectacular deal, so if you're serious about purchasing a pair of one of Sony's most popular noise-cancelling headphones, make sure to hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long at this price.

Don't forget to check out our Memorial Day sales coverage for all the latest bargains rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more.