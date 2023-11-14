My favorite REI down jacket is just $90 ahead of Black Friday

There’s nothing quite like snuggling into a soft, cozy down jacket when the temperatures plummet. And while brands like Patagonia and The North Face make some of the best-insulated puffers available, they also tend to be quite pricey — $200 and up.

Fortunately, you don’t need to pay anywhere near that for high-quality down comfort: Outdoor retailer, REI, sells a nearly identical “dupe” for $130. And right now, they're on sale for an additional 30% off as part of early Black Friday deals .

Through November 20th, both men and women can score an REI Co-op branded 650 Down Jackets for just $90 through REI directly . As of publishing, there are still quite a lot of size options available and numerous colors to choose from — I’m a big fan of the Saragasso Sea color and may even snag one myself.

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket (women’s): was $129 now $90 @ REI

Women can choose from Black, Cabin Wood (red), Mushroom Taupe, Washed Orange or Saragasso Sea. (Again, I like the blue but the orange is also fly). This jacket provides plenty of warmth in very chilly conditions, as well as protection from the wind and light rain, all while weighing just 10.2 ounces. Features include zippered hand pockets, an inside drop-in pocket for your phone, a drawstring at the waist and elastic cuffs to keep the warm in.

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket (men’s): was $129 now $90 @ REI

Men also get a lovely assortment of colors to pick from, including black, red, olive, grey and blue. The men’s version has all the same features as the women’s, though it does weigh slightly more (10.9 ounces). Still, this is a great piece of winter outerwear, whether you’re headed out into the sticks or chilling in the city. The REI logo is also pretty subtle, so no one will even know you’re rocking a dupe.

How do REI down jackets compare to others?

If you compare the materials of this REI jacket to similar models from other outdoor brands, you’ll see a lot in common, like the use of fill-down for insulation and recycled ripstop nylon for wind and weather protection. REI also treats their jackets with a water-repellent coating, just like the big boys.

In terms of insulation, as the name implies, the REI puffer boasts 650-fill down, making it a little less warm than the Patagonia Down Sweater (which is also on sale right now ) but warmer than The North Face’s Aconcagua down jacket .

How long will this deal last?

You have until November 20 to take advantage of 30% off REI Down Jackets.

For more early Black Friday savings on outerwear, check out these deals on some of my favorite pieces from Arc'teryx and Patagonia.