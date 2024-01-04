My favorite pair of running shoes is over $70 off with this awesome January deal

It's great news for runners because the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe is back on sale with this Amazon New Year deal. If you're looking for a steal this January, our Amazon New Year sales are the place to look for the best fitness apparel, tech and wearables.

When Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday all hit, one of the most popular pairs of running shoes went on sale, and we couldn't believe the price drops available across men's and women's options. I ran the Asics London 10K wearing the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 shoes and I rarely opt for another shoe, they're just so darn comfy on my feet.

Right now you can get the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes for just $89 at Amazon, which is 44% off the Asics favorite.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe: was $160 now $89 @Amazon

Save $71 on the Gel-Nimbus 24 for a limited time with this Amazon deal. The shoe is seriously comfortable, lightweight and plush underfoot, sending runners bouncing to the finish line. This deal is for the women's range, but you can pick up the same deal in men's here.

We highly rate the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe, and Asics feature in our best running shoes guide, curated by our fitness editor who also happens to be a marathon runner.

As a personal trainer, I'm pretty fussy when it comes to choosing the best workout shoe for my needs, but I can say from experience that these are a brilliant addition to your workout collection. The Gel-Nimbus 24 is lightweight with an engineered mesh upper and Asics Lite rubber sole. The fit comes up slightly tight, so I would go a half-size or full-size up if you plan to run long distances, but the shoe is as hardy as it is lightweight.

But ultimately, I pick these running shoes for comfort. The PureGEL technology cushioning sends you bouncing along the roads like you're running on clouds, and I have tackled multiple 10K runs in them without chafing or sore points. That said, I recommend going to a local store for a gait analysis if you have high arches or flat feet.

I find I have slightly less ankle stability wearing this iteration of the Gel-Nimbus range than, say, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25, but overall, I can't get enough of them for shock absorption, whether I'm tackling those easy miles or something with a bit more speed. Jump on this deal while you can, as I expect it to disappear just as quickly as it appeared.