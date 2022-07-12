Meta Quest 2 for $50 off is my favorite Prime Day deal

The Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is one of the best VR headsets because it hits the sweet spot of portability, power and price.

It's capable enough to let you play tons of the best VR games for hours, without having to connect to a PC, and it's cheaper than most major game consoles. During Prime Day it's especially affordable, as you can get a refurbished Meta Quest 2 for $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) that's in good shape thanks to the Amazon Renewed Premium program.

That's $50 off the 128GB Meta Quest 2's usual $299 asking price, and since the headset has been refurbished through Amazon's Renewed Premium program you can be confident it's in good working order, as verified by both Amazon and Meta itself.

Refurb Meta Quest 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

I bought a Quest 2 for myself last year, and it was absolutely worth it -- I've tried a few VR headsets over the years, and the Quest 2 is the best yet because it's so portable and easy to use that you can throw it in your bag and take it to a friend's house.

This deal is big news because Oculus Quest 2 bargains are typically hard to find. Even during the holidays the best Oculus Quest 2 deals usually bundle a free gift card, or on rare occasions you might get $10 or $20 off the headset itself.

So while this deal is on a refurbished headset, rather than a new unit, it's still worth your time if you've been considering a dive into the world of VR. The Premium Renewed program guarantees that both Amazon and Meta have checked this pre-owned headset to make sure it's in good working order, with at least 90% battery capacity (meaning it hasn't been used too much) and all original accessories.

Still, you probably want to give the headset a thorough wipedown before you use it for the first time -- playing VR games can be sweat-inducing, so even when you're using it at home it's a good idea to keep a cleaning cloth handy!

