Memorial Day preview sale takes 25% off Herman Miller gaming chairs

May is chock full of deals on furniture, thanks in part to Memorial Day sales. Although the retail holiday is still a few weeks out, one premium brand is offering a rare sale you can take advantage of now.

For a limited time, Herman Miller is taking 20% off its gaming chairs and accessories (opens in new tab). Additionally, use coupon code "EXTRA5" to take an extra 5% off for a total of 25% off. That's the biggest discount we've seen on some of today's best gaming chairs. It's also the largest discount we've seen from Herman Miller in over a year.

(opens in new tab) Herman Miller Gaming Chair sale: 25% off @ Herman Miller (opens in new tab)

Herman Miller is taking 20% off select gaming chairs. Plus, use coupon code "EXTRA5" at checkout to save an extra 5% off for a total of 25% off. After coupon, you can get the Herman Miller Vantum Gaming Chair for just $636 (was $795). This is a very rare sale on some of the best gaming chairs on the market. Choose from the Embody, Aeron, Sayl, and more.

Herman Miller makes some of the best office chairs around. The company is renowned for the design of its home and office products, which blend form and function effortlessly. Not only are its chairs comfortable to sit in, but they also look amazing.

This sale takes 20% off all Herman Miller's gaming products, which include things such as its Aeron gaming chair, Sayl gaming chair, and Vantum gaming chair. Many of Herman Miller's products also come fully or partially assembled, so all you have to do is take them out of their box, and you're ready to go.

Looking for more deals? Make sure to follow our best office chair sales coverage for more discounts.