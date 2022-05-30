Memorial Day fitness sales — 13 things worth buying today

When it comes to finding the best Memorial Day sales, we’re here to help. From a cheap Garmin that’ll help you reach your fitness goals, to a bargain pair of running shoes that’ll help you prepare for your next race, we’ve got it covered.

To save you scrolling, we’ve put all of the best Memorial Day fitness sales in one place. Keep an eye on this page, as we’ll be updating it throughout the day, and be sure to check out our Memorial Day sales live blog to keep up on all the action.

Whether you’re a runner, a rider, or a gym bunny, you deserve a day off, so sit back, and let us do your shopping for you!

Best Memorial Day fitness sales

(opens in new tab) Nike Pegasus 38: was $120 now $64 @ Nike (opens in new tab)

The women’s version of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is down to $64 in the Memorial Day sale with the code SAVE20 at checkout. At the time of writing, the shoe is still available in a number of different colors and sizes. The cheapest pair is the black and gold colorway. The men’s shoe (opens in new tab) is also discounted in the sale, from $120 to $96 with the code SAVE20.

(opens in new tab) Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $132 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 just hit its lowest price on Amazon, with a 30% discount in a number of different colors and sizes. During testing, we found the shoe true to size, although it is worth sizing up a half, or full size from your every day sneakers. The women’s shoe is also on sale for $133 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sunny Indoor Bike: was $299 now $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This chain-driven indoor bike features everything you need for an endorphin-filled at-home cycling workout. It has a 30-lb. flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has a 4-way adjustable seat and adjustable resistance.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245: was $299 now $244 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garmin's mid-level running watch just dropped in the Memorial Day sales on Amazon. It's got everything you need to track your runs, gym sessions, and rides, and at $244, it's a steal!

(opens in new tab) Nike Alpha Ultrabreathe bra: was $75 now $36 @ Nike (opens in new tab)

A brilliant high-support bra, this is a deal worth shopping! Down from $75 to $36 in the Nike Memorial Day sale, simply enter code SAVE20 at checkout to save on this bra. At the time of writing, it's still available in a number of different colors and sizes.

(opens in new tab) Hydrow Connected Rower: was $2,494 now $1,994 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)If you're looking to add a rowing machine to your home gym, it doesn't get more high-tech than Hydrow. This is the Peloton of rowing machines (for now), and you can save $500 on the Hydrow in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale, so now is definitely a good time to buy.

(opens in new tab) Tempo Studio Starter Pack: was $2,749 now $2,249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Tempo Studio is a great accessory for working out at home, and this deal includes the Tempo, barbell, dumbbells, and weight plates, as well as an exercise mat, foam roller, heart rate monitor, and charger. It's a great deal, albeit still pricey.

(opens in new tab) TRX Elite Suspension Trainer: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to blast your core, try adding a TRX to your home workouts. This suspension training kit has a saving of $50, and comes with all you need to get a killer workout, including some resistance bands.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Bike+: was $2,495 now $1,995 @ Peloton (opens in new tab)

Peloton's prices have been all over the place of late, but the Bike+ just dropped by $500 with free delivery, so if you've been waiting to invest, now is a good time to buy. The more expensive of the two bikes has a rotating screen, which is handy for those off-the-bike fitness classes.