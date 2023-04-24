Massive Steam sale chops up to 80% off these Xbox games

The Steam Xbox Publisher Sale is now in full swing. The sale is your chance to score some of the hottest Xbox games at a fraction of their cost. With discounts that take up to 80% off, it's a great time to stock up on titles you've been wanting to play.

The sale will run through May 4 and it's already off to a hot start, with major titles such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears Tactics available for ridiculously low prices. Below are some of the best picks you can get right now.

shop the entire publish sale at Steam (opens in new tab)

Steam Xbox Publisher sale: best deals so far

Steam sale tips

Sifting through the mountain of deals in the latest Steam sale can be overwhelming, so here are some tips for making the most out of this big PC gaming deals event.

Add games to your Steam Wishlist : If you use the "Add to your Wishlist" option on any game, you'll be emailed as soon as it goes on sale.

: If you use the "Add to your Wishlist" option on any game, you'll be emailed as soon as it goes on sale. Look for bundles : Many franchises such as Doom and Star Wars are available in bundles, allowing you to get nearly every single game in a series for a great price. Better yet, Steam bundles will be discounted if you already own any of the games within them.

: Many franchises such as Doom and Star Wars are available in bundles, allowing you to get nearly every single game in a series for a great price. Better yet, Steam bundles will be discounted if you already own any of the games within them. Don't buy games you won't actually play: While those steep discounts on AAA games are tempting, ask yourself, "will I actually play this?" before pulling the trigger. These "cheap" games can add up fast, especially if all they'll do is sit on your hard drive.

Looking to give the gift of endless Steam Sale games to a loved one (or yourself)? Be sure to check out the latest deals on Steam gift cards below.