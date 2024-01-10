Massive headphone deals — 5 best deals I've found on AirPods, Beats, Sony and more

In the deep midwinter, a new pair of headphones is the perfect thing to stave off the cold. And lucky for you, I've found a bunch of great discounts on some of the best headphones we've reviewed at Tom's Guide.
If you're on a strict budget, the Jlab Go Air Pop are $24 at Walmart. For less than $25, you get at pair of earbuds with 7-hour battery life, customizable EQ, good bass and a lightweight design. Or, if you want the best headphones we've ever reviewed, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $299 at Amazon. These incredible 'phones have incredible sound quality and top-notch ANC. Plus, they're a huge $100 off.
Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite headphone deals. Also, if you need a little extra security in your home, check out the best sales on Blink security cams this week.
Headphone deals — Quick links
- JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth: was $29 now $24 @ Walmart
- Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds: was $119 now $85 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
Headphone deals — Best sales now
JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds with charging case: was $29 now $24 @ Walmart
JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.
Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds: was $119 now $85 @ Amazon
The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound, and up to 10 hours of battery life, or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds in terms of value for money.
Price check: $119 @ Target | $119 @ Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
LOWEST PRICE! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors, plus they support Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $189 @ Best Buy
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon
Specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, improved active noise cancelation, and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.
Price check: $179 @ Walmart | $179 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. We rank these as the best headphones on the market.
Price check: $327 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy