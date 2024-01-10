Massive headphone deals — 5 best deals I've found on AirPods, Beats, Sony and more

In the deep midwinter, a new pair of headphones is the perfect thing to stave off the cold. And lucky for you, I've found a bunch of great discounts on some of the best headphones we've reviewed at Tom's Guide.

If you're on a strict budget, the Jlab Go Air Pop are $24 at Walmart. For less than $25, you get at pair of earbuds with 7-hour battery life, customizable EQ, good bass and a lightweight design. Or, if you want the best headphones we've ever reviewed, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $299 at Amazon. These incredible 'phones have incredible sound quality and top-notch ANC. Plus, they're a huge $100 off.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite headphone deals. Also, if you need a little extra security in your home, check out the best sales on Blink security cams this week.

Headphone deals — Best sales now

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds with charging case: was $29 now $24 @ Walmart

JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.