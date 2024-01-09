Amazon and Best Buy slash up to 50% off Blink security cams — here's my 5 favorite deals

We're big fans of Blink here at Tom's Guide. Their home security cameras are easy to install, deliver good video quality, have lots of features, and last a long time on a charge. If you're looking to start a home security setup on a budget, they're a great option.

Hence why I'm excited that many of their products can be found on sale right now. In case you need a few examples, this Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) two-pack is $89 at Best Buy ($90 off.) The 3rd Gen Blink Outdoor isn't the latest model, but this is still a great deal that gets you two capable outdoor smart cameras for a low price. You can also get the Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 for $56 at Amazon. This video doorbell is easy to use and install, and it lasts a long time on a charge.

Blink January sales — best deals now

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen): was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. We named it the best outdoor security camera for those on a budget, but note that the newer Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) is now available.

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: was $84 now $56 @ Amazon

Admittedly, the Blink Video Doorbell isn't among our top picks among the best video doorbells, because at its regular price, it doesn't offer as much as similarly priced competitors. However, at this deal for just $56, it's one of the least expensive video doorbells you can find, making it worth a real look for those who are looking to save some money.

Blink Outdoor 2-pack (3rd Gen): was $179 now $89 @ Best Buy

What's better than one budget outdoor camera on sale? How about two for a $89 — a savings of $90. If you have more than one area to cover, you should check out this sale. Just note that this is an older model and the Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) is now available.

Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) + Blink Video Doorbell: was $179 now $107 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) isn't on sale right now, but you can get this Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) + Blink Video Doorbell bundle for less than the Blink Outdoor 4's $119 MSRP. This bundle gets you a solid video doorbell and one of the best outdoor security cameras for shoppers on a budget.