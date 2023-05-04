Massive Galaxy S23 sale — get an S23 for $599, S23 Ultra for $899

Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup includes some of the best Android phones you can buy. They're powerful, pack excellent features, and offer something for all phone users. Right now Best Buy is offering some of the lowest prices ever on these phones.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) for $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Although it's an unlocked phone, you'll need to activate it during the checkout process in order to snag this deal. Nevertheless, it's one of the cheapest Galaxy S23 deals of all times. If you don't want to activate your phone immediately, Amazon has the unlocked Galaxy S23 on sale for $699 (opens in new tab). It's the second-best price we've seen for this phone. (Just like Best Buy, Amazon has all Galaxy S23 phones currently on sale, albeit for a few bucks more than Best Buy's prices).

Galaxy S23 deals at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200! Best Buy is knocking $200 off all Galaxy S23 purchases. The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship. (Although Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 owners may want to hold on the upgrade).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Plus: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250! The S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review we called it one of the best Android phones under $1,000 with top-notch cameras, display, battery, and graphics performance.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300! Best Buy is knocking $300 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra. After discount, you'll pay just $899.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for Samsung's mega phone. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Galaxy S23 deals at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want an unlocked model, Amazon has the S23 on sale for $699. That's the lowest price we've seen for this unlocked phone at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is taking $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It's the lowest price we've seen for this phone at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Rarely on sale, Amazon has the unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra on sale for just $999. That's $300 off and the lowest price we've seen for this phone at Amazon.

Which Galaxy S23 phone should you buy?

Samsung's new phones include the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 ($799.99), 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ($999.99), and the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1,199.99). Which phone you get depends on your needs and budget.

If you're looking for raw power, the S23 Ultra is the way to go. With its powerful 200MP camera, upgradable RAM/storage, and built-in S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the clear winner in Samsung's lineup. It also justifies its price tag, as we've named it the best phone you can buy right now.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have a lot in common with each other, although the Plus offers a boost in screen size, battery, and storage over the base-model S23. Make sure to read our Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Ultra comparison for a complete breakdown of Samsung's new flagships.