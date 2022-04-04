March Madness TV sale — score a free $100 GrubHub card with your TV

It may be too late to buy a TV for tonight's North Carolina vs Kansas live stream. However, there are still plenty of March Madness TV sales you can take advantage of.

Ending today, you can get the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $649 at Amazon. Plus, you'll get a free $100 food delivery gift card with the purchase of select Hisense TVs. You can choose between Uber Eats, DoorDash, InstaCart, GrubHub, Domino's, or Papa John's. (You'll need to claim your gift card via Hisense's website after making your TV purchase).

Hisense 55" U7G 4K QLED TV: was $849 now $649 @ Amazon

Free $100 gift card! The Hisense U7G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers. The QLED TV (Hisense calls it "ULED") offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. At its current sale price, it's one of the best March Madness TV deals out there for thrifty shoppers. Plus, for a limited time you can get a $100 gift card (UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, etc.) with the purchase of this TV. You'll need to claim your card on Hisense's website.

The Hisense U7G is a solid all-around TV that's good for gaming and more. In our Hisense U7G Android TV review, we found this set offers incredible brightness, excellent color/sharpness, and a low lag time for gamers. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and all the HDR support you need, including Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus.

In terms of performance, we found the TV handles action well and has good contrast overall. When connected to our Xbox Series X, the U7G had no trouble keeping up with fast action during Forza Horizon 4 and Apex Legends. Both had good detail in the foreground and background and rich color.

Make sure to follow our TV deals coverage for the latest discounts post March Madness.