MacBook Air M2 deal knocks $200 off Apple's epic notebook

The Editor's Choice MacBook Air M2 offers an unbeatable trifecta of performance, design and battery life. Priced at $1,199, it's far from cheap, but one retailer is making it slightly less expensive.

Through March 31, you can get the MacBook Air (M2/256GB) on sale for just $1,099 at B&H PHoto (opens in new tab). That's $200 off and one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

Simply put: The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop on the market right now. With incredible performance, great battery life and a beautiful display, it has pretty much everything you could want.

Despite being super portable, it measures 0.44 inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds, the MacBook Air M2 packs some serious power. Using Apple's M2 chip, we were able to transcode a 4K video in 7 minutes, 52 seconds. This beat the old MacBook Air M1’s time of 9 minutes, 15 seconds.

You’ll also be able to use the MacBook Air M2 for a long time before you have to charge it. We got 14 hours, 6 minutes of battery life out of our unit, which blows competing laptops like the Dell XPS 13 OLED (8 hours) out of the water.

Also worth mentioning are the MacBook Air M2’s two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, MagSafe charging port and excellent 1080p webcam.

That said, the MacBook Air M2 isn’t all perfect. The notch in the display is a little distracting, and there’s only support for one external monitor. But for many people, these issues won’t be deal breakers, especially not at $200 off its regular price.