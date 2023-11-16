MacBook Air Black Friday deals — 5 huge savings I recommend

When it comes to recommending the best laptop for every user, a MacBook Air ranks high. That is what makes these Black Friday deals on the ultra thin notebooks oh-so worthwhile.

Back in the Intel era of Apple laptops, the MacBook Air was a solid system, but its super slim dimensions did limit the power capabilities and the battery was restrained. Now, we’re in a very different time with Apple Silicon, which is capable of speedily performing tasks without the need for a fan, and an equally impressive long battery life.

So whether you’re looking for the obligatory bargain basement savings on the M1 MacBook Air (yes, it's still available) or a decent discount on the latest and greatest models, here are the best Black Friday MacBook Air deals.

Best MacBook Air Black Friday deals (US)

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $849. The cheapest price has been $749, but this is still a good deal. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

13-inch MacBook Air (M2): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

15-inch MacBook Air (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model, with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display.

Best MacBook Air Black Friday deals (UK)

MacBook Air (M1): was £999 now £799 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for £799. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.