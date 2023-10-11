Hurry! MacBook Air M1 drops back to its lowest ever price in huge Prime Day Apple deal

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is almost over, and just as sure as day turns to night, the M1 MacBook Air is available for its lowest ever price.

Right now, the older MacBook Air M1 is on sale for $749 at Amazon and Best Buy. This laptop has been around for a while, but it continues to stand the test of time with impressive M1 performance and power efficiency — paired with a seriously attractive cost.

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $749, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 15-inch M2: was $1,300 now $1,049 @Amazon

If you'd rather get the latest and greatest, you can save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air. This particular version comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The deal applies to every color the latest Air currently comes in, so you have your pick of Midnight, Silver, Space Gray or the Starlight versions of this amazing MacBook.

Let's address the elephant in the room. This is no longer the latest model. If that's going to be a problem, the M2 MacBook Air (15-inch) is also available for $250 off. But we still consider it to be one of the best MacBooks you can buy.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we applauded the Air's M1 performance, which admittedly gets beaten by most new laptops nowadays. But it's the cheapest MacBook you can currently buy from Apple, which makes it ideal for anybody shopping on a budget — and don't worry, there are no compromises in terms of performance.

The MacBook Air M1 has a crisp 13-inch (2560 x 1600) pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU and a 256GB SSD. This is all packed into a premium aluminum shell that measures 0.6-inches thick and weighs only 2.8-pounds.

But the best bit? We got an incredible 14 hours and 41 minutes of battery life out of our MacBook Air during our tests — meaning this is a laptop you'll be able to carry with you all day.

If you're in the market for a new laptop this Fall Prime Day, the MacBook Air M1 offers almost unbeatable value for the money. I highly recommend snagging this deal before it disappears. Stay tuned to our Prime Day MacBook deals coverage for more options.