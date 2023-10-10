5 best Prime Day MacBook deals I recommend based on our testing

Prime Day season is upon us once again, and if you're looking for a deal on one of the best MacBooks, we've got you covered. Whether you're after an ultra portable Air of crave the beastly power of a MacBook Pro, the discounts below should service your laptop needs.

Prime Day officially kicks off today for 48 hours, so check back on this page regularly as we'll update it with the best MacBook deals around.

Best early Prime Day MacBook deals available right now

MacBook Air 15-inch M2: was $1,300 now $1,049 @Amazon

One of the best MacBooks Apple has ever released gets a nice discount ahead of Prime Day. This particular version of the MacBook Air 15-inch comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The deal applies to every color the latest Air currently comes in, so you have your pick of Midnight, Silver, Space Gray or the Starlight versions of this amazing MacBook.

MacBook Pro 14-inch M2: was $2,500 now $2,300 @ Amazon

We realize $2,300 is still a whole lot of cheddar cheese but this MacBook Pro is a beast of a laptop. Packing a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of unified memory, it's a machine capable of coping with the most demanding computing tasks possible.

MacBook Pro 13-inch M2: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Currently our top pick for the best laptop you can buy today, this superb 13-incher is brilliantly portable and just all-round brilliant. This discounted edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

MacBook Air 13-inch M1: was $999 now $749 @Best Buy

Apple's M1 silicon may be getting a little long in the tooth, but you're still getting a heck of a lot of laptop for $750. This 13-inch Air comes in Space Gray and packs in 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage.