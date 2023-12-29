LG's huge after Xmas sale takes 25% off OLED TVs

By Louis Ramirez
published

Score a new OLED TV at a fraction of its price

LG C3 OLED holiday deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you missed out on last month's epic OLED TV deals, I've got good news. LG's after Christmas sale is now live with epic discounts on some of our favorite TVs of 2023. 

Right now, you can get up to 25% off select OLED TVs at LG.com. The sale includes some of our favorite models such as the B3, C3, and G3.

LG OLED TV sale: up to 25% off @ LG.com

LG OLED TV sale: up to 25% off @ LG.com
For a limited time, LG is taking up to 25% off select OLED TVs as part of its after Christmas sale. The sale includes models such as the B3, C3, G3, and more. After discount, you can get the LG C3 42-inch OLED 4K TV for $899 (was $1,299). It's one of the most aggressive TV sales we've seen from LG.com.  

View Deal

You might think the 42-inch model is easy to dismiss for its size, but the 42-inch LG C3 OLED is the perfect alternative to some of the best gaming monitors on the market. It's small enough that it can fit on a reasonably sized desk, and it takes up substantially less space than a monster of a monitor like the brilliant (but colossal) Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. Specs-wise, the C3 has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support a 4K signal up to 120Hz. It also sports gaming features like G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). 

If you prefer a bigger TV, the LG B3 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,199 is also a killer bargain. While it's more of an entry-level model, it's still a great set if you're looking to buy your first OLED TV without breaking the bank. 

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.