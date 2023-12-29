LG's huge after Xmas sale takes 25% off OLED TVs

If you missed out on last month's epic OLED TV deals, I've got good news. LG's after Christmas sale is now live with epic discounts on some of our favorite TVs of 2023.

Right now, you can get up to 25% off select OLED TVs at LG.com. The sale includes some of our favorite models such as the B3, C3, and G3.

LG OLED TV sale: up to 25% off @ LG.com

For a limited time, LG is taking up to 25% off select OLED TVs as part of its after Christmas sale. The sale includes models such as the B3, C3, G3, and more. After discount, you can get the LG C3 42-inch OLED 4K TV for $899 (was $1,299). It's one of the most aggressive TV sales we've seen from LG.com.

You might think the 42-inch model is easy to dismiss for its size, but the 42-inch LG C3 OLED is the perfect alternative to some of the best gaming monitors on the market. It's small enough that it can fit on a reasonably sized desk, and it takes up substantially less space than a monster of a monitor like the brilliant (but colossal) Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 . Specs-wise, the C3 has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support a 4K signal up to 120Hz. It also sports gaming features like G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

If you prefer a bigger TV, the LG B3 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,199 is also a killer bargain. While it's more of an entry-level model, it's still a great set if you're looking to buy your first OLED TV without breaking the bank.