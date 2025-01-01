January sales 2025 — 41 best New Year's deals at Amazon, Nike and more
Ring in the new year with these epic savings
The holidays are over, but there are still plenty of deals to be had. January sales are now live across various retailers and they're a great way to ring in the new year with discounts on everything from fitness gear to new laptops.
I've been tracking January sales for 17 years and I've noticed that every year starts out with a flood of deals designed to move stock of items that didn't sell out over the holidays. This includes popular items like iPads, headphones, coffee machines, and a few seasonal items such as fitness trackers and winter apparel.
If the holidays left you with a stack of gift cards, these January sales are also an excellent time to score the gift you wanted at a fraction of its price. One of the best January sales this week comes from Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 40% off fitness gear/apparel, exercise equipment, and more. Below you'll find more of my top sales this week.
Quick Links
- Amazon: 40% off fitness gear, apparel, more
- Nike: 40% off sneakers and apparel
- Walmart: home gym deals from $8
- Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon
- Brooks: running shoes/apparel from $11
- CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- Asus VivoBook OLED: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air (M3/16GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon
- XPS 14: was $1,999, now $1,599 @ Dell
Fitness/Apparel
Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon
Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.
CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. Their current sale is taking up 20% off leggings, workout shirts, hoodies, and more. It's cheaper than their Cyber Monday sale, which took 15% off.
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
Pick up a sweat-wicking, quick-drying base layer top from REI for just $27. It features a 4-way stretch fabric blend and UPF 50+ sun protection, making it an ideal pick for avid hikers, skiers or snowboarders. Shop this lightweight base layer on sale for women, too.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband, which, let's be honest, we all appreciate after the holidays. With a 31% saving, it's hard to argue.
This attractive pullover from Patagonia is still available in multiple sizes and shades, though this deep blue is my favorite. It’s fairly lightweight and breathable, but you can easily add a base layer underneath to make it more suitable for colder temperatures. You can find the R1 Pullover for men on sale as well.
Running Shoes
These comfortable running shoes offer a smooth ride whether you're jogging or sprinting, and medium cushioning and support across the board.
The Transport is designed as an everyday shoe for those who have to walk a lot in the city during the day. Your feet are cushioned by an EVA midsole and a Vibram EcoStep Natural outsole.
I'd move fast on this shoe since only one color of the Mach 6 is reduced for the women’s and men’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.
When we carried out a Nike Infinity Run 4 review, we thought it was an extremely stable running shoe, though it felt different from others in the Infinity Line. The ReactX foam in the midsole also makes for a cushioned feel and a snug fit — and all for 24% off.
The Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 is selling fast, and for good reason — a 48% discount. Aside from that, they're ideal for just about any run, built for racing, and has a carbon plate to help propel you forward.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $429 @ Amazon
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
Price check: sold out @ LG
As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.
The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs I reviewed this year. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $1,196
55" for $1,196 price drop!
65" for $1,397
77" for $2,399
83" for $3,996
Laptops
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system — made even better with this epic discount. That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life.
You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $500 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.
This is hands-down one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 15-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For $1,599, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, RTX 4050 GPU, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.
Dell is taking $445 off the price of Alienware's m16 R2 gaming laptops. This one comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and gorgeous 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz display as well.
Appliances
Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart
I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74). I've been using it for over a year and it's a terrific everyday machine.
Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get Shark Steam Mop for $49 (pictured, was $69). Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes.
The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits in the 36 oz. reserve tank.
Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.
If you’re just dabbling in the world of pressure cookers and are not sure where to start, check out this deal on an entry-level Instant Pot pressure cooker. We put it to the test in our Instant Pot Rio review, and we loved its ease of use and versatility.
If you want a stylish tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
Apple
The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | sold out @ Walmart
The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
The iMac M4 delivers all the strengths of the iMac with the added juice provided by Apple's M4 chip, delivering better performance than any iMac to date. In our Apple iMac M4 review, we said it remains one of the best all-in-one computers on the market and we especially love the bump up to 16GB RAM on the base model.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | $1,599 @ B&H
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.