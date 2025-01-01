January sales 2025 — 41 best New Year's deals at Amazon, Nike and more

The holidays are over, but there are still plenty of deals to be had. January sales are now live across various retailers and they're a great way to ring in the new year with discounts on everything from fitness gear to new laptops.

I've been tracking January sales for 17 years and I've noticed that every year starts out with a flood of deals designed to move stock of items that didn't sell out over the holidays. This includes popular items like iPads, headphones, coffee machines, and a few seasonal items such as fitness trackers and winter apparel.

If the holidays left you with a stack of gift cards, these January sales are also an excellent time to score the gift you wanted at a fraction of its price. One of the best January sales this week comes from Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 40% off fitness gear/apparel, exercise equipment, and more. Below you'll find more of my top sales this week.

Fitness/Apparel

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. Their current sale is taking up 20% off leggings, workout shirts, hoodies, and more. It's cheaper than their Cyber Monday sale, which took 15% off.

Running Shoes

Hoka Transport (Men's): was $150 now $104 at HOKA US The Transport is designed as an everyday shoe for those who have to walk a lot in the city during the day. Your feet are cushioned by an EVA midsole and a Vibram EcoStep Natural outsole.

Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US I'd move fast on this shoe since only one color of the Mach 6 is reduced for the women’s and men’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 55" B3 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs I reviewed this year. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

Laptops

Lowest price! Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $796 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system — made even better with this epic discount. That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop: was $1,299 now $799 at Best Buy You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $500 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Dell This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For $1,599, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, RTX 4050 GPU, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.

Alienware m16 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $1,944 now $1,499 at Dell Dell is taking $445 off the price of Alienware's m16 R2 gaming laptops. This one comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and gorgeous 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz display as well.

Appliances

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74). I've been using it for over a year and it's a terrific everyday machine.

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get Shark Steam Mop for $49 (pictured, was $69). Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes.

Keurig K-Express Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits in the 36 oz. reserve tank.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59 at Walmart Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Apple

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $346 at Amazon The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3/16GB): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.