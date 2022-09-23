LG C2 OLED TV slashed by $300 in this epic TV deal

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and Black Friday deals are expected to start even earlier this year (Target is kicking things off in October). But, you don’t need to wait till then to start scoring some epic discounts on stunning TVs.

Case in point, for a limited time, you can get the LG C2 55-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,496 on sale at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable $299 saving compared to the television's usual retail price of $1,795. This deal drops the OLED TV down to its lowest ever price and is one of the best TV deals we’ve seen so far this year.

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is almost $300 off in this epic TV deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. This Amazon discount drops the LG C2 OLED TV to its lowest ever price.

Our roundup of the best OLED TVs is dominated by LG models, and while the C2 model doesn’t feature, we’re still huge fans of this television for a whole variety of reasons. From its stunning 4K OLED panel to its 120Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for next-gen gaming, there’s plenty to like about the LG C2 OLED.

The C2 also makes use of LG’s Evo technology, which utilizes self-lit OLED pixels to create an even sharper and brighter image. While the feature isn’t perfect, we found that it improves the overall viewing experience and is a testament to how far modern TV technology has come.

As you might expect this is a smart TV which means you’ll have out-of-the-box access to all the biggest streaming services around from Netflix to HBO Max. And we’ve not even mentioned the slick design of this LG TV. We appreciate the extremely slim bezels and its lightweight profiles makes it a breeze to mount on a wall or move around your home as needed.

The next couple of months will see dozens of retailers compete to offer the best TV deals possible, but Amazon has already made a strong case for the best pre-Black Friday offer with this saving on the LG C2 OLED. The retailer is already claiming stock levels are dwindling so we’d advise taking a look for yourself before it's too late.