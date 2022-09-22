Target Daily Deals event will kick off Black Friday early on October 6

The fall season has barely started, yet one retailer is already thinking Black Friday. Target just announced that its Target Deal Days event will return on October 6 to kick off the holiday season. The three-day event will usher in sitewide deals on 4K TVs, toys, home decor, and other everyday essentials.

Keep in mind that these aren't official Black Friday deals. Rather, they're a sneak peek at what we can expect from Target during the November holiday season. It's similar to the rumored Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which is also expected to begin sometime in October.

Black Friday is one of the year's biggest retail holidays. Traditionally held on the Friday after Thanksgiving, retailers have extended it to an entire season that nowadays begins in October.

Target Price Match Guarantee to last longer

In addition to the early sales, Target has also confirmed that its holiday price matching guarantee will run from October 6 through December 24. That means if you buy something during that timeframe and spot a better price elsewhere, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. (For more ways to save at Target, make sure to check out our guide to the best Target promo codes).

The retailer is also offering same-day services such as free Order Pickup and free Drive Up. Both options let you pickup your order in as little as two hours with no minimum purchase required. If you prefer have you items shipped, Target will continue to offer same-day delivery (on select products) via Shipt.

