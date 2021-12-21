Last-minute Samsung deals knock up to $800 off appliances, 4K TVs and more

Time is rapidly running out on this week's last-minute Christmas gifts. However, if you want to shop for yourself (we're not ones to judge) Samsung has en epic sale you shouldn't miss. The Samsung Winter sale includes massive price drops on all things Samsung.

As part of its sale, Samsung is taking up to $800 off appliances, up to $700 off its Frame QLED TVs, and offering $100 credits with select vacuums. If you're looking for a new Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy Watch, the Samsung Winter sale is also offering up to $900 for trade-ins and taking up to $40 off select Galaxy smartwatches.

New Samsung deals will be released each day this week, so we'll spotlight the best sales of the holiday season each day.

Samsung 50" Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Samsung

The Samsung Frame marries style and performance in one package. The 50-inch QLED display offers 4K resolution, HDR support, 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support, and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art. All sizes are on sale with prices from $459.

Samsung Galaxy S21: was $799 now $249 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

For a flagship phone, the S21 is already a steal at its list price of $799, but we won’t say no to getting it at a fraction of that price. You'll need to trade-in an eligible device from Samsung, Apple, LG, Motorola, or Google. After trade-in, the Galaxy S21 starts from $249, the S21 Plus from $449, and the S21 Ultra from $599.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $324 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

It’s the least expensive of Samsung’s foldable phones, and it's even cheaper right now. The deal above from Samsung gets you the phone for just $299 if you trade in eligible devices — and also throws in a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and a wireless charger. Normally you'd pay $189 for the buds and charger alone, so this a great deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $2,029 now $749 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 CPU and features a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display (both with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz). You also get 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. As part of Samsung's Winter Sales event, you can get free Galaxy Buds 2 with your Z Fold 3 purchase.

Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $129 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung has its standard 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $129 after trade-in. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and the revamped Wear OS software. If you have an older Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch to trade in, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for as little as $129.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $119 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options. After trade-in, you can get these buds for as little as $119, and you can recycle any Galaxy buds or any wired/wireless headsets to get the offer. Hurry, as only white, black, violet and olive options are available.

Samsung Chromebook 2: was $549 now $49 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best Chromebooks you'll find. It's also the first to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. After trade-in, pricing starts at just $49.