Last-minute holiday deals at Amazon — Yeti from $15, Echo speakers from $17

Time is running out. If you still haven't finished your holiday shopping, now is the time to make your move. Christmas Eve is this Sunday and retailers are slowly starting to hit their shipping deadlines.

While Amazon does offer a same-day delivery gift guide, inclement weather and stock shortages can easily delay your shipping. I've been covering retail sales for 16 years and below I've combed through Amazon's web of deals to pick out the very best sales you can shop right now. The deals I've picked below are devices Tom's Guide editors have tested and reviewed.

Best Amazon holiday deals

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's, and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

YETI sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

From 12-ounce ramblers to multi-use blankets, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Yeti drinkware. After discount, prices start as low as $15. It's similar to a sale we saw on Black Friday, although there are fewer items on sale this time around. Note: Not all items in this sale will arrive in time for Christmas. Make sure to look for items with the "Prime" logo to ensure speedy delivery.

Echo sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Free Sengled Smart Bulb! Amazon continues to offer a free Sengled Smart Bulb or 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited with select Echo devices. After discount, deals start from $17. We recommend The Echo Dot with Clock (pictured) as it packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy. Note: On each product page you must choose if you want the free 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited trial or free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Gurin High Pressure Rain Shower Head: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

This luxury rainfall shower head has received over 8K positive reviews from users. It uses anti-clogging silicone jets to push out water faster and more efficiently than your traditional shower head. It features 90 anti-clog silicone nozzles and it's easy to install.

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Amazon has marked down dozens of Hydro Flask stainless steel tumblers with prices starting at just $34. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your hydration game for when you start hitting the gym in 2024.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

This smart plug power strip is one of the best smart plugs you can buy. It lets you independently control six outlets and three USB ports using Alexa, Google Assistant, or the Kasa smart app. You’ll also be able to set device schedules and timers, plus monitor how much energy each device is using. It's now at its lowest price ever.

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However, it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's on sale for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while the deal is still live.

Nespresso sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

If you want the convenience of a capsule machine, but don’t want to sacrifice on the quality of your coffee, Amazon is having a massive sale on Nespresso machines. After discount, prices start at just $99, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for a Nespresso machine. The least-expensive machine is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe on sale for $99 (was $149). In our hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. What sets the Vertuo range apart from Nespresso's other pod coffee machines is that it lets you brew a much wider range of coffee styles, aside from a single or double shot espresso.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode and is controlled via the Bose Connect app. It's available in four color options.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker. It supports all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS, and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we said it's one of the best fitness trackers around with a heart rate sensor that's 60% more accurate than the sensor on its predecessor.

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $479 now $279 @ Amazon

Save big on this 50-inch Fire TV. This model offers 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, the Fire TV Omni has Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $348 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

I've been using the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for a few weeks and it does an excellent job of picking up dust, hair, and debris from carpeting and hardwood floors. I like that the cordless vacuum is light and easy to maneuver. Additionally, it has an auto mode that automatically increases the suction power when vacuuming carpets or difficult to reach areas. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and keep dust inside of the unit.

Pixel Tablet: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review , we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality.

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $799. That's $200 off and one of the best deals we've seen on Google's flagship. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Hisense 65” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $898 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

