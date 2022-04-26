Hurry! Verizon deal gets you a free iPhone 12 right now

As much as we love the iPhone 13, the previous-generation iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone. It's got a powerful A14 Bionic CPU, 5G support, and for a limited time — you can get it for free, thanks to one of the best Verizon phone deals we've seen.

Currently, Verizon is offering the iPhone 12 for free when you open a new line and sign up for any unlimited data plan. That's $699 off and one of the best iPhone deals we’ve seen from Verizon.

iPhone 12: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Priced at $699, the iPhone 12 is cheaper at base price than the new $799 iPhone 13. Yet despite its age, the iPhone 12 is still one of our picks for the best iPhones on the market. With similar size, performance, and display quality, many users may not notice the difference between the two models. The iPhone 12 is lighter than the new iPhone, too, making it more portable — and it looks great in purple, a color that's missing from the iPhone 13 lineup.

With a decent battery life (lasting 10.5 hours on 4G or 8.5 hours on 5G in our testing,) there's not much to complain about with the iPhone 12. If we were to be picky, though, it is a shame that the iPhone 12 doesn’t come with a charger in the box, so you'll need to purchase one separately if you don’t already have one.

