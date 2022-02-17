Killer deal: Get a free iPhone 12 at Verizon right now

The weekend is almost here and that means Presidents Day Apple sales are out in full force. So if you're looking for a shiny new iPhone without shelling out big bucks, we've found a great deal on the iPhone 12.

Currently, Verizon offers an iPhone 12 free when you purchase select Unlimited plans . This is one of the best iPhone deals we’ve seen in a while for the excellent iPhone 12.

iPhone 12: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has a variety of iPhone 12 deals for thrifty shoppers. The carrier is offering up to $700 off the iPhone 12 when you open a new line and sign up for an unlimited data plan. Plus, new customers who switch will get an extra $1,000 credit via a prepaid Mastercard. (Current Verizon customers can get up to $350 off with trade-in).

The iPhone 12 is cheaper at base price than the new iPhone 13 — and because it’s an older model, there are plenty of great iPhone 12 deals to be found now.

Despite this, the iPhone 12 is still one of our picks for the best iPhones on the market. With similar size, performance, and display quality, many users may not notice the difference between the two models. The iPhone 12 is lighter than the new iPhone, too, making it more portable — and it looks great in purple and green, two colorways that are missing from the iPhone 13 lineup.

With a decent battery life (lasting 10.5 hours on 4G or 8.5 hours on 5G in our testing,) there’s not much to complain about with the iPhone 12. If we were to be picky, though, it is a shame that the iPhone 12 doesn’t come with a charger in the box, so you’ll need to purchase one separately if you don’t already have one.

