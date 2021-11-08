Killer Black Friday Chromebook deal drops this 15-inch Samsung to $209

Trending

No offense to other Black Friday Chromebook deals, but this one is actually great for everyone — and not just kids. Yes, we’ve seen Chromebooks as low as $87, but that was with a tiny 11.6-inch display.

This is more like it. Right now you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4 15.6-inch for just $209 at Walmart, which is $110 off the usual price. This is one of the better early Black Friday deals we’ve seen.

Samsung Chromebook 4 15.6": was $319 now $209 @ Walmart
The Samsung Chromebook 4 delivers a big 15.6-inch full HD display along with a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Plus, it's rated for 10.5 hours of battery life and has Google Assistant built in. 

The Samsung Chromebook 4 offers all the specs you need to get online, starting with its full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel) display. You also get an Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. 

Samsung rates the battery life for 10.5 hours of use, which should be enough to get you through most days with a single charge. Plus you get fast charging via the USB-C port. 

Another plus: Google Assistant is built in so you can get get stuff done just by using your voice. You can update your calendar, check the news and weather, make a note and more. The Chromebook 4 also features built-in virus protection to ward off malware and automatic updates.

Samsung's 15-inch Chromebook has plenty of ports, including 1 full-size USB 3.0, 2 USB-C and a microSD card slot. The laptop weighs a manageable 3.75 pounds, so you can bring it pretty much anywhere. 

Overall, the Samsung Chromebook 4 looks like a solid Black Friday deal, so we’d act fast. And be sure to check all of our top Black Friday laptop deals for more savings. 

