I've just discovered an epic last-minute Mario Kart 8 Booster Pack pre-order deal

Around a month ago I found a pretty fantastic deal on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack for Nintendo Switch, and promptly cancelled my Nintendo eShop order to score it. Turns out I should have waited, because this week I’ve found an even better deal on the Mario Kart 8 DLC pass.

Right now, you can get the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass for £15.95 at CDKeys. That’s a very healthy £6.54 off its eShop price of £22.49. Do note, you’ll need to enter discount code "PAT5" to get the full discount. Once you complete your purchase you'll be sent a digital code that can be instantly redeemed on your Nintendo Switch.

Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass: was £22.49 now £15.95 @ CDKeys

The Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass adds 48 new tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Courses will be delivered in six batches of eight over the next 20 months. This deal from CDKeys takes more than £6 off the usual retail price of this DLC pack. Use discount code "PAT5" to get the full discount.

The Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass will add 48 new tracks to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in six individual waves. The new courses will be remastered versions of iconic racing tracks from across the Mario Kart franchise, including courses from fan favourites games such as Mario Kart Double Dash and Mario Kart DS.

The first wave of courses launches tomorrow (Friday, March 18) and will include tracks such as Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii), Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS) and Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour). The other 40 courses that will be includes in the pass are still a mystery, but expect plenty of iconic tracks to be among the new additions.

Once you’ve redeemed your digital code for the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass, you can pre load this first DLC pack so that the minute the new courses are live you can begin racing. There are reports that the first batch of new courses will go live from 11 p.m. GMT tonight.

The 48 courses are being released across six waves, each wave will include eight tracks. Nintendo has confirmed that all six waves will be released by the end of 2023, so expect a new set of courses every three or so months. At its standard price the course pass works out at 46p per course, with this killer pre-order deal each new course will cost you just 33p.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games around, but five years post launch and its selection of courses is growing a little stale. That’s why this Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pack is such a well-timed release. Frankly, it's a good deal at full price, at just £15, it’s an unbeatable gaming bargain.