I've covered wireless carriers for 8 years — these are my favorite Black Friday phone deals

When you're looking for the best Black Friday phone deals, you need to broaden your search beyond just retailers and consider wireless carriers, too. The best phone carriers are looking to bring in new customers this time of year, and they figure the best way to do that is by offering phones at a very low cost — and in some instances, no cost at all.

Wireless providers aren't letting you have the latest iPhone, Samsung device or other handset at considerable discounts out of the kindess of their hearts — they want something in return. Namely, by distributing credits for your free phones over 24 to 36 months, phone carriers can ensure a couple of years of you paying for their wireless service.

Which is not to say you should turn your nose up at any of these offers — getting a free flagship phone is almost always a winning proposition. You should just know the terms of these deals heading into your shopping spree, so that you know what's required of you, whether it's a device trade-in, committing to an unlimited data plan or both.

I lead the coverage for wireless carriers here at Tom's Guide, so I'm always keeping an eye out for the deals they're offering on smartphones and monthly service. If your Black Friday wishlist includes a new phone, these are the best Black Friday deals at wireless carriers that I've seen so far. (And they could be a good glimpse at the early Cyber Monday deals coming, too.) I've also included a few deals that look to reduce what you spend on your monthly cell phone bill instead of your next phone.

Best Black Friday deals available at wireless carriers right now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: was $999 now free with Galaxy Watch 6 @ Verizon

If you've got a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $1,000 in credit spread out over 36 months. That's enough to cover the cost of a Galaxy S23 Plus, which offers the same excellent cameras as the S23 on a device with a larger screen. Additionally, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 6 with your phone purchase, though you'll need to activate that smartwatch on an eligible plan.

iPhone 15 Pro: was $999 now free with trade-in + unlimited plan @ AT&T

AT&T has an "on us" offer of its own when you trade-in your current phone and sign up for an unlimited plan that costs $75/month or more. That gets you $1,000 in credits covering the purchase of an iPhone 15 Pro, with those credits spread out over 36 months.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now free with trade-in + unlimited plan @ T-Mobile

You can get enough credit to pay for your Google Pixel 8 Pro when you trade in your current device and sign up for an unlimited data plan at T-Mobile. Eligible plans are Go5G Next and Go5G Plus, T-Mobile's most expensive options for coverage. On the bright side, T-Mobile spreads out your credits over 24 months, not 36 months like AT&T and Verizon. T-Mobile offers similar deals for the latest iPhone and Galaxy S models, too.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $279 now $139 @ Straight Talk

Straight Talk already sells the Galaxy A54 at a significant discount, but the price is even lower on this Black Friday sale. Through November 26, you can get the Galaxy A54 for $139. Considering this is one of the best midrange phones we've tested in 2023 that's a great bargain — especially since Samsung equips its budget phone with the same 50MP main camera as the Galaxy S23 flagship.

Buy 3 months of wireless service, get 3 months free @ Mint Mobile

You don't need to buy a new phone to take advantage of this Mint Mobile deal, which offers discounts on the carrier's already low-cost service. Pay for three months of any Mint plan — there are four, ranging from a 5GB offering for $15/month to a $30 unlimited plan — and you'll get three more months for free. After that, you'll need to pay for a full year of service to keep your low rate on Mint's service, which uses T-Mobile's network for coverage.

Buy an iPhone or Pixel, save up to $240 on service @ Visible

In this deal, you won't get a discount on the phone you buy at Visible, but the Verizon-owned wireless service will reduce the cost of your monthly service by a total of either $120 or $240 over the next two years. The discount applies to the Visible Plus plan, which at $45/month is the carrier's most expensive unlimited data plan (though it also has the most perks for customers). Eligible devices any iPhone 15 model, plus the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus and the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 7 and 7a and the Pixel 6a.

Sign up for 1 line of unlimited data, get a 2nd line free for 12 months @ Xfinity Mobile

Adding to the ranks of carriers offering discounts on data instead of devices, Xfinity Mobile is offering a free line of its Unlimited Intro service. New and existing customers who sign up for one line of unlimited data can get a second one for free for the next 12 months. With two lines of unlimited data at Xfinity costing $30 per line each month, that's a savings of $360 over the full year of this offer.