Not a typo! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is just $100 for Black Friday right now

There's no escaping the Black Friday deals that have been popping up everywhere in the past week or so, but if you've specifically been looking for Black Friday phone deals, here's a particularly interesting one if you're after a flagship Android phone.

You can right now buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $100 from the Shop Samsung app. You can't get this through the normal Samsung store website, so when your browser offers to open up Shop Samsung, you need to do so.

Clicking the link will get you get a 25% discount by default, taking the price down to $899. The rest of your potential saving comes from trading-in a device which could mean you don't get the best-possible $100 S23 Ultra deal, but should still make buying this Android flagship phone a whole lot more affordable for anyone willing to hand in their current device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $100 with trade-in @ Samsung

With a valuable enough trade-in, the combined saving on Samsung's latest flagship phone when bought through the Shop Samsung app makes for an unbelievable discount on one of the best phones of the year.

You may recognize the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from our best phones and best camera phones guides, the latter of which it's the number one pick. That's because of its incredible photography skills, powered by such impressive hardware as a 200MP main camera, and dual 10MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom. Some of my favorite photos of this year have been taken on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and likely couldn't have been managed on other devices because of the incredible zoom range.

There's plenty more going for the Galaxy S23 Ultra beyond its photos though. I've also loved using the phone's huge and bright display, which makes an ideal canvas for taking notes and making drawing with the included S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also a powerhouse of a phone, though it doesn't shout about it. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip is more powerful than other Android phones in its class, making demanding apps such as games run extra smoothly. And that performance doesn't impact battery life, with the phone also occupying a spot on our best phone battery life list.

Beyond the (usually) high price, the other downsides to know about for the Galaxy S23 Ultra are that it charges slower than some other Android phones, even with the 45W max charging speed. Also you should be aware that this phone comes with a curved display. This never bothered me during my time with the phone but some people find it awkward to use since the active areas of the screen extend into your palm, sometimes causing mis-touches.

