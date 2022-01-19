iPhone deal — score a free iPhone 13 Pro at Verizon with trade-in

If you’ve been looking for a great deal on the iPhone 13 Pro , it doesn’t get much better than no cost at all for one of the best phones on the market right now.

Currently at Verizon, you can get an iPhone 13 Pro for free with select unlimited plans and trade-in . It's one of the best iPhone 13 deals around. (Under the "ways to save" section, click on "add new line" to see this deal).

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the Phone 13 with trade-in for new customers. You'll purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan, and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

The iPhone 13 Pro is a great phone all around. In fact, we think it’s one of the best phones money can buy right now. While the iPhone 13 Pro Max took the #1 spot in our ranking, the iPhone 13 Pro has all the same features — it just has a smaller screen at 6.1” compared to the Pro Max’s 6.7”, so this is the one to get if you’d prefer a phone that fits easier in your hand.

This phone has all the best parts of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and that includes everything from the amazing performance from the A15 processor to the strong 11.5 hour life the larger new battery delivers.

One of the best features about the iPhone 13 Pro is the stellar camera system. With three 12MP rear cameras and improved sensors, this phone takes amazing photos — especially in low light conditions. The vibrancy and sharpness of the images the iPhone 13 Pro captures is something to behold.