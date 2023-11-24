iPhone 14 Black Friday deals — how to get it for free right now

You've still got time to grab some Black Friday deals, including a Black Friday iPhone deal if you or someone else is in need of a new phone in the near future. And it turns out the iPhone 14 has got some great offers, with the three below being our favorites.

Taking one of these deals will net you the iPhone 14, Apple's standard 2022 model, at a heavy discount, or even free depending on the deal. We rate all the offers here, so the only question is which one is right for you. Take a look below and see what your possible options are.

iPhone 14 Plus (AT&T or Verizon): $500 gift card with purchase @ Walmart

Walmart will give you over half the total price of the phone back in in-store credit if you don't mind picking the larger Plus model. The iPhone 14 gets a slightly less generous $350 gift card offer, but still gives you plenty of money back to spend on more stuff at Walmart.

iPhone 14: Free with new unlimited line @ Verizon

If the time's come to renew your whole phone contract, and you want no limits on your 5G data, then this Verizon deal's the one for you, as the iPhone effectively comes free with your plan. This offer's available on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14: $75 gift card and three months of Apple Fitness Plus @ Apple

Apple's offering less money back directly than rival outlets, but you aren't locked to a carrier, get the full selection of available colors and storage capacities, and get the offer of a free trial of Apple Fitness Plus on top. And it's the same whether you pick an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple's keeping the iPhone 14 around as a cheaper model for users who don't want to splash out on the iPhone 15. While this year's model comes with some desirable upgrades, don't assume that the iPhone 14 is entirely obsolete just yet.

For one, you can upgrade the iPhone 14 to iOS 17, Apple's latest software that unlocks new features like the Journal app and StandBy Mode. Meanwhile the iPhone 14's hardware, like its bright display, effective set of cameras and still-speedy chipset means it can keep up with newer phones. The iPhone 14 Plus offers the same, except in a larger body with a bigger screen and an even better battery life.

While we'd wish Apple had given the iPhone 14 a smoother display refresh rate, and that it had either a Pro iPhone-style dedicated telephoto camera or a lossless digital zoom like the iPhone 15 has, it'll please the vast majority of users, especially if you're upgrading from an iPhone 11 or older model.

We've not just been searching for iPhone 14 deals this Black Friday. You can see some of our many other findings in our Black Friday deals hub, with offers on other Apple-designed phones located in our Black Friday iPhone deals page, if the iPhone 14 isn't the right model for you.