I test air fryers for a living — 5 Black Friday deals I’d buy now

While the main event is still a few weeks away, I'm impressed by the early Black Friday deals so far. Air fryers are often discounted for Black Friday, both dedicated machines and toaster ovens alike. But, there are so many models to choose from and an abundance of sales that it can be difficult to know which to buy.

That’s where Tom’s Guide can help. We’ve tested and rated a range of air fryers to find the best air fryers out there — and the good news is, several are on sale. That means you can still get a great discount and trust the performance. Here are 5 air fryer deals I recommend ahead of Black Friday, based on our reviews.

Top 5 Black Friday air fryer deals

Best Black Friday air fryer deals

GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer: was $95 now $59 @ Amazon

This air fryer ranked as the best value in our GoWISE USA 3.7 Quart 8-in-1 Air Fryer review, and you can save big right now. Its 3.7 quart capacity would easily suit a couple or a small family, while the 8 presets give you a range of optimal settings at the press of a button. It excelled at roasting a chicken, as well as frying breaded chicken and chicken wings, although the pan’s not dishwasher safe which slows down clean up. Bear in mind that this deal is only available on the red color.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL: was $349 now $153 @ Amazon

If you’re feeding a crowd, then this is the deal to get. The Philips Premium Airfryer XXL comes with a whopping 7 quart capacity, which makes it suitable for a family of four or more. The touch screen panel includes 5 presets, so it can also grill, roast, bake and dehydrate. Plus, the baskets are dishwasher safe. During our Philips Premium Airfryer XXL review, it scored top marks for breaded chicken and Brussels sprouts, but it was on the noisy side and it’s naturally quite heavy to move around. Still, this is a great savings.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a toaster oven this Black Friday, then we recommend the Ninja DT201 model. As you'll see in our Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review, this toaster oven excels for its ease of use, making it an ideal purchase if you’re not tech savvy. All of the controls are located at eye level on the handle itself, which really saves on space. There are 10 cooking settings available and it can fit 9 slices of bread or a 12 pound turkey. It bakes and roasts well and makes perfect toast too, although it’s a little noisy, and like most toaster ovens, the glass and front bottom gets very hot to the touch.

Gourmia 6 Quart Digital Air Fryer: was $120 now $74 @ Amazon

For an air fryer that ticks pretty much every box, check out this deal. This Gourmia model comes with a generous 6 quart capacity and 12 presets, so you can bake, roast, dehydrate and more. A handy recipe book is included to get you started, and the basket as well as crisper tray are dishwasher safe. In our Gourmia 6 Quart Digital Air Fryer review, it was generally good at air frying an assortment of recipes, leaving a crisp, moist texture. But, it did struggle with fresh French fries. It also gets relatively hot for an air fryer, reaching 157°F on the right-bottom side. You will need to tick the coupon to get an extra $5 off.

KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven With Air Fryer: was $219 now $189 @ Best Buy

For a good-looking toaster oven, you can now save $30 on this KitchenAid design. It’s simple, but attractive, with two dials to adjust the program and temperature. There are 9 settings to choose from altogether, but we found it performed best in terms of toasting — bread was evenly browned promptly. Our KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fryer review shows that it's good for air frying in general, making great fresh French fries, and we like that it’s quiet in use.