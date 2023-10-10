I run with the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 running shoes — they're finally on sale during Prime Day

I often run my 5Ks wearing the Asics Gel-Nimbus range, and the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 running shoe makes those kilometers speed by, offering unparalleled comfort and support.

Our fitness editor swears by the 25 running shoe so much that she placed them among the best running shoes on the market, and we think they're the most comfortable Asics iteration yet. Now you can shop the 25 TR (its trail running addition) for less during Amazon's October Prime Day sales event.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 TR shoe was $170 now $149.95 @Amazon The Gel-Nimbus 25 TR shoe is the trail version of the regular 25, perfect for taking your runs off road and on to the trails. Expect more of the same with even more cushioning and an updated knit collar construction for better flexibility, plus a more rugged outsole. Remember to check your size for discounts before purchase during October Prime Day sales.

I switch between the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe and the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 running shoe whenever I clock up the miles. The 25 is one of the most comfortable running shoe I've tested, with more ankle support than the 24 and enough cloud like foam to send you bouncing along the roads.

It's worth nothing that this is the trail version of the 25, which comes from the Nature Bathing Collection. Expect more of the same, but with a few updates. The outsole sets it apart, offering more rugged support and grip for outdoor terrain without being heavy.

The shoe features a soft knit upper and an updated collar construction that extends around the ankle. Asics lovers will be pleased to know the midsole offers the most cushioning yet, which is seriously saying something, as the Gel-Nimbus 25 running shoe sends you bouncing along the pavement even without the latest updates (see image below).

The newest design uses FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning and the GEL technology, which Asics says is lighter and softer while impacting the environment less, and at least 75% of the shoe's upper is recycled content. Also expect a softer landing, responsive toe-off, lighter experience and durable feel.

And remember to keep an eye on Amazon's Prime Day sales event for more discounts as we find them.