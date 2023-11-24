I just bought this brilliant portable charger for $34 during Amazon Black Friday deals — hurry, it's selling out

As much time as I spend vetting products on my own, I also appreciate the occasional recommendation from a friend. After all, that's how I first heard about this affordable portable charger that I just bought during Black Friday deals.

The Anker Nano Power Bank is on sale for $34 at Amazon right now. I initially waited to buy one for myself, but after seeing this limited-time sale price for Black Friday, I went ahead and placed the order. This 10,000mAh charger normally cost $49, so I saved 30% on what I expect to my go-to iPhone 15 accessory going forward.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

This 10,000mAh portable charger from Anker has a built-in USB-C cable, making it the perfect accessory for charging up my iPhone 15 quickly. I also like how it has a battery status display, so I always know whether it's juiced up.

I recently traveled with a friend who already owned the Anker Nano Power Bank. We were out on tours for the entire day, and after taking hours of video content of my experience, my iPhone 15 Pro Max struggled to retain battery. My existing portable battery wasn't cutting it. Luckily, my friend let me borrow their Anker one.

There are two features in particular that drove me to purchase it for myself. First, it has an integrated USB-C cord, which meant that I didn't need to lug around a separate in order to use the charger. The cord also acts as a convenient carrying loop when you're not using the charger, so you could theoretically hook it on a bag. Measuring just 4 × 2 × 1 inches, it's no hassle to tote around.

Second, the charger has a vibrant color display that shows you how much battery is left in the power bank. It displays the percentage, as well as the estimated amount of battery remaining in hours/minutes. This is much more useful than the row of blinking dots that come on most portable chargers I've tested.

I also haven't seen many 30W two-way fast-charging power banks for this price before. The current Black Friday deal is one of the first discounts for this specific unit, which is why I finally decided to purchase one. With my Amazon Prime account, it'll get to me within a few days, meaning I'll have it in time for my next trip.

That said, it seems I'm not the only person who has scooped up this Black Friday sale. One of the color options has already sold out, leaving two choices. This tells me that this deal might not be around long, so if you're in need of a USB-C portable charger, this is the Black Friday deal you don't want to miss.