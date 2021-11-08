Hurry! This Black Friday gaming PC deal with RTX 3080 Ti is $750 off right now

Unfortunately, hard-to-find items like the PS5 and the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU have not been able to grace our best Black Friday deals list. That's because limited stock has made these items so hard to find. Well, this iBuyPower pre-built desktop deal from Newegg might be your best shot at getting the latest Nvidia GPU.

Right now, the iBuyPower Gaming Desktop Trace MR with an Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU is on sale for $2,699 at Newegg. That's $750 off the standard retail price and one of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals we've seen.

iBuyPower Gaming Desktop Trace MR: was $3,449 now $2,699 @ Newegg iBuyPower Gaming Desktop Trace MR: was $3,449 now $2,699 @ Newegg

The iBuyPower gaming desktop Trace 5 MR 1003Ti is a solid gaming computer. It houses an 11th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The other major perk of this build is that the CPU is liquid-cooled with a 240mm radiator. The other killer feature in its arsenal is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. It's now $750 off.

The iBuyPower gaming desktop Trace 5 MR 1003Ti is a solid gaming computer. It sports an 11th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The other major perk of this build is that the CPU is liquid-cooled with a 240mm radiator. That, in it of itself, can be a $100-plus purchase. Of course, the killer feature in its arsenal is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

The 3080 Ti if bought separately sells for $1,199 for the base Nvidia reference model. But other models from third-party brands like Asus and MSI sell for a lot more. For example, over at Best Buy, both the Asus and MSI versions sell for $2,099 and $1,799 respectively. And that's if you can find a unit in stock. Over on eBay, a reference Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is seeing auction prices hit the $1,800 range. Suffice it to say, even though buying a full pre-built desktop is more expensive than buying a GPU alone, the included Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage might help make up for it.

Below we've listed out all the specs.

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop Trace 5 MR 1003Ti Specs

Intel Core i7 11th Gen 11700KF (3.60 GHz)

64 bit 8-Core 16-Thread Processor

16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RGB RAM

1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB GDDR6X (brand may vary)

750W 80+ Gold PSU

CPU Cooler: 240mm Liquid Cooling

Case Fans: 4 x RGB Fans

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

While expensive, we do not expect this PC to stick around for long. If you've been hunting down an RTX 3080 Ti for months now, this could be your easiest shot at getting a unit. It also comes with a keyboard and mouse, because, why not?