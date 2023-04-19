Hurry! This 55-inch Sony OLED TV just dropped $700 — lowest price ever

Hunting for a deal on an OLED TV? I’ve just spotted an awesome discount on one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

The Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED TV is $1,298 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is a huge $700 discount and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this TV. It’s one of the best TV deals around right now.

The Sony A80K OLED uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV.

This is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and our Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV review shows why. This TV delivers premium performance in almost every aspect.

When we tested this TV, we saw a peak 630 nits of brightness in HDR content, 99.33% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut and a Delta-E score of 3.1669. From colorful scenes to lightning-fast action, everything our reviewer watched on the Sony A80K looked fantastic. 4K upscaling and viewing angles for this TV were also great.

The Sony A80K uses Acoustic Surface Audio+ to produce strong, detailed sound. We heard clear dialogue and sound effects, and great bass. There’s no need to add one of the best soundbars here.

This is a good gaming TV, too. We saw a low lag time of 16.2ms, and this TV has a 120HZ refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. You’ll also have access to Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.