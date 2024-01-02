Hurry! These Nintendo Switch deals end soon — here's 15 I'd buy now

The holidays may be over, but there are still a few hours left to grab deals in Nintendo's holiday sale. A ton of the best Nintendo Switch games have been discounted, meaning it's the perfect time to grab any games you missed before the next Nintendo console hits the scene. (We've heard the Nintendo Switch 2 could be unveiled as soon as March.)

You can grab the totally terrifying space exploration game Metroid Dread for $41 in this sale. If you've played Super Mario Bros Wonder, Super Mario Maker 2 for $39 is perfect to pick up next. Plus, our winner for the best strategy/simulation game of 2023, Persona 5 Tactica is on sale for $44.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Nintendo Switch gaming deals. Also, check out the best deals in PlayStation's holiday sale.

Nintendo Switch Holiday deals — Top sales

Switch games: deals from $2 @ My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from just $1.99 in this Nintendo Store sale. Titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Metroid Dread are included.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon