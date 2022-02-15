Hurry! The unbeatable Sony WH-1000XM4 just crashed to $299

If you're looking for a new pair of noise cancelling headphones, Presidents Day sales are now hotter than ever. Retailers are discounting the industry's most sought-after devices, including over-ear headphones. So if you've been keeping an eye on audio savings, we've got good news.

Right now, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones on sale for $299. That takes $50 off the usual $349, making it the best price we've seen since last year's Black Friday sales. It's worth noting that the deal only applies to the blue color option. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy has the same model on sale at an identical discount. Make sure to act fast though, as headphone deals have a tendency to sell out quickly.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones on the market. They offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). At $50 off, there's no reason not to pick up a pair. Keep in mind that this deal only applies to the blue color option.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is a pair of headphones that is hard to beat. In fact, we've previously awarded the Sony WH-1000XM4 a number one spot in our best over-ear headphones and best headphones lists, and for good reason, too.

Whether you plan to listen to an audiobook, tune into your favorite podcast or jam to the latest hits on Spotify or Pandora - the Sony WH-1000XM4 is a top-notch choice thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we concluded that this model is "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas."

We also loved the excellent audio quality, outstanding noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls, and the lengthy battery life of around 30 hours (with active noise cancellation enabled). All this easily beats even the Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones, which, unlike the Sony WH-1000XM4, doesn't support USB-C charging.

You can also personalize your audio experience with presets or other adjustments through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Typically, the Sony WH-1000XM4 come in three colors: Black, Silver and Blue. However, the above deal only applies to the latter option. And although the deal only takes a shy of $50 off the original price, it's still worth considering, given that this particular model doesn't go on sale that often.

