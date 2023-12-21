Hurry! PlayStation Portal restock hits GameStop just before the holidays

The elusive PlayStation Portal is back in stock. GameStop has limited inventory of Sony's dedicated remote-play device at select stores.

Select GameStop stores have the PlayStation Portal in stock for $199.99. You can purchase online, check stock via zip code, and pick up at your nearest store. Heads up that if you pad your order to $250 or more, you can save $25 off your total purchase. That said, we recommend placing your order as soon as possible as stock will likely sell out fast and this could be your last chance to score the handheld before the holidays. Make sure to follow our PlayStation Portal restock guide to see when new inventory could arrive.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ GameStop

The PlayStation Portal is a dedicated remote-play device that allows you to play your PS5 games via its 7-inch LCD display. It requires a strong internet connection to function and is therefore not a Nintendo Switch rival. However, that limitation hasn't stopped it from becoming a popular item among the passionate PlayStation fanbase.

There's a good chance this could the the last restock before Christmas, so if you want one for yourself or as a gift be sure to purchase one now before the dreaded out-of-stock message appears again. If you want to learn more about the PlayStation Portal before committing to a purchase, be sure to read our full PlayStation Portal review as well as our experience taking the PS Portal on a trip (spoilers: it's not cut out for traveling).

PlayStation Portal restock tracker