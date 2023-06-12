Hurry! Our top budget gaming laptop is just $899 at Best Buy

The MSI Cyborg is one of the best gaming laptops for cash-strapped gamers. In our tests, we found the cyberpunk-inspired gaming machine was also great for everyday productivity.

Right now, you can get the MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4060 on sale for $899 at Best Buy. That's $200 off and one of the best early 4th of July sales we've seen.

MSI Cyborg 15 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

We named the MSI Cyborg 15 one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of RAM. You might not be able to crank the settings all the way up on the latest games, but if you play at medium and high settings at 1080p, you're going to have an enjoyable gaming experience. We also found the machine was great for everyday productivity. It's now $200 off.

In our MSI Cyborg 15 review, we were able to run Doom Eternal at 135 to 144 frames per second at both medium and high settings. Thanks to the fluid frame rate and fast 144Hs refresh rate, we had no trouble navigating the expansive environments and killing anything that moved. Cyberpunk 2077 also ran like a dream. It averaged between 48 to 70 frames per second, depending on how much action was happening. It's worth noting that the machine we tested had an RTX 4050 GPU (the model on sale packs an RTX 4060).

If you want a gaming rig you can also use for everyday work, we found the Cyborg 15 has no problem handling everyday productivity tasks. With over 20 open browser tabs and a YouTube video running in the background, the Cyborg 15 kept chugging along without stuttering or freezing.

A few minor disappointments include no RGB lighting options for the keyboard. Likewise, the laptop lasted 5 hours and 5 minutes in our battery test, which isn't terrible, but you'll need to carry that power cable with you.