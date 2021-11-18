Hurry! New iPad mini in stock and on sale today only

The new 2021 iPad mini has been near-impossible to find in stock or on sale. However, we've just spotted one of this week's best Black Friday iPad deals.

For a limited time, you can get the new 8.3-inch iPad mini (64GB) on sale or $469 at B&H Photo. That's $30 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for Apple's new tablet. It's also one of the best Apple Black Friday deals we've seen.

8.3" iPad mini 2021: was $499 now $469 @ B&H Photo 8.3" iPad mini 2021: was $499 now $469 @ B&H Photo

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. It's been hard to find in stock, but B&H Photo has it in stock and on sale for $469, which is its second-lowest price ever.

For many, the 2021 iPad mini was the star of Apple's September keynote. In addition to its new edge-to-edge screen, it also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display). The new tablet also gets a current-gen A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the new iPhone 13. According to Apple, the new CPU should provide a 40% jump in performance when compared to the previous iPad mini.

Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for the best sales of the holiday season. Also, check out our Cyber Monday deals guide for the best post-Thanksgiving Day sales.