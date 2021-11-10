Hurry! Google Nest Mini is just $25 in stellar Black Friday deal

We always see plenty of great Black Friday deals around Google's smart home products, and this year is no exception.

Right now, Best Buy has the awesome Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) available for just $24.99 — that's 50% off the standard $49 price. What's more, you don't need to choose between the various colors, as all four of them get the same reduction: Coral, Charcoal, Sky and Chalk.

Nest Mini (2nd gen): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy Nest Mini (2nd gen): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

Get one of the best smart speakers for 50% off! The Nest Mini lets you talk to Google Assistant to control your smart home devices, listen to music, get the weather and more. It's an essential device for anyone looking to set up a smart home. You can get it in one of four colors.

The Google Nest Mini is one of the best smart speakers and one of our favorite smart home products overall, especially if you've bought into the Google ecosystem.

It comes with Google Assistant built in, so you can easily use it to set reminders, act as a kitchen timer or just to answer all sorts of questions. And with a three-mic setup — one more than the first-gen version — it's also better at hearing you amid the bustle of a busy house.

Of course, the Google Mini 2 can also play music. In fact, this second-gen version excels in that regard, offering a significant audio upgrade over the original model thanks to its weightier bass. You can also link it to other, beefier, Google Nest speakers to create your own multi-room system.

This isn't the cheapest we've ever seen the Google Nest Mini 2 — last Black Friday it dropped as low as $18 — but it's still an impressive sale. Plus, with many tech products subject to the dreaded chip shortage right now, we don't know how long stock will last — so act fast if you want to pick it up at a bargain price. Oh, and don't forget to bookmark our Black Friday smart home deals hub for more offers.