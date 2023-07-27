Hurry! Amazon just slashed $900 off this 65-inch Sony Mini-LED TV

Looking for a seriously huge TV deal? This awesome TV from Sony just saw a massive discount over at Amazon.

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X95K Mini-LED TV is $1,898 at Amazon right now. It's not the lowest I've ever seen this TV go for (it's hit $1,798 in the past) but it's still an impressive $900 off its original asking price of $2,799. Best Buy also sells the TV for $1,899.

The Sony Bravia X95K is Sony's first TV with Mini LED backlighting and it delivers punchy HDR performance, impressive motion handling, and excellent audio. We also like the simple-but-effective Google TV interface. If you want an impressive TV that's not an OLED, the X95K is a top pick.

The X95K is a seriously awesome TV. In our Sony Bravia XR X95K review, we said it "offers great HDR performance, good looks and the reliable Google TV interface."

In our tests, this TV reached a strong peak brightness of 1,600 nits and covered 99.89% of the Rec 709 color space. The X95K produced beautiful, vibrant visuals and handled fast motion excellently. We noticed some minor blooming and colors looked skewed when viewing the TV from an off-angle, however.

As for audio, the Sony Bravia XR X95K has two tweeters, two front-firing speakers and two subwoofers, as well as Dolby Atmos support. This made for full-bodied audio with plenty of distinction between music, dialogue and sound effects in our tests. The X95K has great sound capabilities built-in, but if you choose to add one of the best soundbars, Acoustic Center Sync means the soundbar can be paired with the TV's speakers for even better sound.

It's not the best out there, but the Sony Bravia XR X95K is also a good choice for gamers. HDMI 2.1 support, 120Hz VRR and ALLM support are all present. We recorded a lag time of 18.3 milliseconds, which is decent, but not as quick as the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED, which came in at 9.8ms.

If you want a premium TV that's not an OLED, the Sony Bravia XR X95K is an excellent choice. For more options, check out our TV deals coverage.