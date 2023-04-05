Huge Le Creuset sale knocks $60 off our favorite cast iron skillet

Le Creuset is one of the biggest names when it comes to cookware. Their kitchenware is high-quality, oven-safe, and great for heavy-duty cooking. It also tends to be pricey, which is why we're psyched about this spring sale at Amazon.

For a limited time, Amazon is knocking up to $110 off select Le Creuset cookware (opens in new tab). After discount, deals start as low as $99 for a Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet. Le Creuset is also discount square griddles, baking dishes, and more direct from its website (opens in new tab) with free shipping on orders of $99 or more.

Editor's Pick! The Le Creuset Enameled Signature Cast Iron Skillet sits at the top of our list of the best cast iron skillets. The skillet's interior is made of black satin enamel, which means it doesn't require seasoning. While it's heavy compared to others we tested, it maneuvers easily and the handle is comfortable to hold. Also, it comes with spouts which make it easy to pour the oil out once you're finished searing.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! This 9-inch enameled cast iron skillet is a must for just about any kitchen. It can be used for searing, sautéing, stir frys, and more. It's finished with a black satin enamel interior, so it eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron. It's now at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven: was $290 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This cast iron round oven has a satin enamel interior, so no seasoning is required. It also delivers superior heat distribution and retention with a 2.75 quart capacity. Its wide base is ideal for searing and browning without crowding, whereas the shallow depth makes it effortless to stir sauces and serve steaming stews directly from the pot. It's $111 off right now and just $12 shy of its all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Nonstick Pro 3-Piece Cookware Set: was $290 now $199 @ Le Creuset (opens in new tab)

This 3-piece cookware set includes a 9.5-inch fry pan and 2.5 quart braiser with glass lid. It features a toughened nonstick surface that delivers superior results for everything from searing fish to sautéing veggies. It's $91 off its list price.

More importantly, this skillet performed well across every test. It heated up quickly and provided an even heat distribution. Eggs came out perfectly scrambled, with nothing sticking to the surface. When we tossed a steak on the skillet, it was perfectly seared and browned in just a few minutes. We also cooked a pizza in the skillet (in the oven), which came out with a perfectly golden brown crust and gooey melted cheese. (The skillet is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit).

It's worth calling out that Le Creuset's website is also discounting select cookware (opens in new tab) and cookware sets. Amazon is price matching most items, but if you spend $250 of more at Le Creuset's website, you can use coupon code "FRESHBLOOMS" to get a free set of two stoneware flower bowls. This is valid at Le Creuset's website only. The sale is valid through April 9.