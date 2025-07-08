Get cooking with these 9 Prime Day induction cooktop deals starting at $49
Prime Day is a great opportunity to score a deal on kitchen appliances, and if you're looking to upgrade your stove, I'd highly recommend checking out induction ranges. They're faster to heat than electric and don't require the use of fossil fuels, like gas ranges.
And, right now, you can get an induction range for a significant discount — everything from an Amazon Basics portable induction cooktop for just $44, to $1,400 off an LG Induction range at Best Buy.
Here are the 9 best Prime Day induction deals we've found.
- Amazon Basics 1800W Electric Portable Induction Cooktop was $55 now $44 at Amazon
- Nuwave Induction Cooktop was $119 now $99 at Amazon
- Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop Burner, Induction Hot Plate with LCD Sensor Touch 1800 Watts was $138 now $116 at Amazon
- Nuwave Double Induction Cooktop was $289 now $202 at Amazon
- Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop: was $279 now $229 at Amazon
- Frigidaire - Gallery 30" Built-in Induction Electric Cooktop: was $1999 now $799 at Best Buy
- Samsung - Bespoke 6.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Induction Range: was $1,619 now $999 at Best Buy
- Whirlpool - 30" Built-In Electric Induction Cooktop: was $1,673 now $999 at Best Buy
- LG - 6.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Induction True Convection Range: was $3,299 now $1,899 at Best Buy
Amazon's portable induction cooktop was already one of the cheapest, but now you can get it for less than $50. Don't expect the world of it, but it has eight power levels (300-1800 watts) and temperature range 160-440°F (71-226°C),, and can fit pans from 5.7" - 8.2" in diameter.
This portable induction stove has a $20 price cut, taking it to less than $100. It has five preset temperatures and you can adjust the temperature in 5°F increments from 50°F to 575°F. It has an 8-inch coil, and comes with a temperature probe for more precise cooking.
This model has 20 preset power levels (100 to 1800 W) and 20 preset temperature level settings (100 °F to 460 °F), including a "Fast Boil" preset. It also comes with a built-in timer that can be set for up to 10 hours — great for slow-cooker meals.
What's better than one induction stove? How about two? You can save 30% on this model, which lets you set a temperature from 100°F to 575°F in 5°F increments. Each coil is 8 inches in size, letting you use pretty large pots.
Cuisinart's double induction cooktop looks a bit sleeker than Nuwave's, and also includes 150-minute timers for both sides.
If you're looking to replace your entire cooktop, Frigidaire's model now costs just under $800, a price cut of $1,200. It has four burners with auto pot detection, so it won't turn on if there's nothing on the stove. Three of the elements are 3600W; keep in mind that this stove requires a 240V connection.
We love the look of this slide-in induction range — even more now that it costs less than $1,000. The cooktop has four elements, and the oven has a capacity of 6.3 cubic feet. It's also a smart oven that can connect to Wi-Fi and SmartThings, so you can know when your roast is ready.
This 4-element cooktop has two 3,000W burners and two 1600W burners and LED touchscreen controls. This deal saves you around $670 off its regular price.
Save $1,400 on this great-looking convection range with a 4-element induction top, including one 4300W element, to rapidly heat anything up. This smart oven is also compatible with the LG ThinQ app, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant.
