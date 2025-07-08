Get cooking with these 9 Prime Day induction cooktop deals starting at $49

Prime Day is a great opportunity to score a deal on kitchen appliances, and if you're looking to upgrade your stove, I'd highly recommend checking out induction ranges. They're faster to heat than electric and don't require the use of fossil fuels, like gas ranges.

And, right now, you can get an induction range for a significant discount — everything from an Amazon Basics portable induction cooktop for just $44, to $1,400 off an LG Induction range at Best Buy.

Here are the 9 best Prime Day induction deals we've found.

Amazon Basics 1800W Electric Portable Induction Cooktop: was $55 now $49 at Amazon Amazon's portable induction cooktop was already one of the cheapest, but now you can get it for less than $50. Don't expect the world of it, but it has eight power levels (300-1800 watts) and temperature range 160-440°F (71-226°C),, and can fit pans from 5.7" - 8.2" in diameter.

Nuwave Induction Cooktop: was $119 now $97 at Amazon This portable induction stove has a $20 price cut, taking it to less than $100. It has five preset temperatures and you can adjust the temperature in 5°F increments from 50°F to 575°F. It has an 8-inch coil, and comes with a temperature probe for more precise cooking.

Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop Burner: was $138 now $111 at Amazon This model has 20 preset power levels (100 to 1800 W) and 20 preset temperature level settings (100 °F to 460 °F), including a "Fast Boil" preset. It also comes with a built-in timer that can be set for up to 10 hours — great for slow-cooker meals.

Nuwave Double Induction Cooktop: was $289 now $202 at Amazon What's better than one induction stove? How about two? You can save 30% on this model, which lets you set a temperature from 100°F to 575°F in 5°F increments. Each coil is 8 inches in size, letting you use pretty large pots.