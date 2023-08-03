Huge appliance sale at LG — microwaves from $139, refrigerators from $399

August can be a slow month for deals. Sure, there are plenty of back to school sales available, but if you're looking for deals on appliances, you'll have to wait till Labor Day sales begin later this month. However, LG seems to be taking matters into its own hands with a massive sale on appliances.

For a limited time, LG is taking up to 30% off kitchen appliances. The sale includes microwaves, refrigerators, washers/dryers, and more. Below we've rounded up some of the best deals you can get right now. Alternatively, make sure to check out our LG promo codes page for more ways to save.

LG microwaves: deals from $139 @ LG

LG is slashing the price of its NeoChef microwaves down to just $139. The sale includes both countertop and over-the-range units. As part of the sale, you can get the LG NeoChef Countertop Microwave for $139 ($40 off). It features a 0.9 cubic feet capacity and stainless steel finish.

LG vacuums: deals from $199 @ LG

Save up to 30% on LG's cordless stick vacuums. Prices starting from $199 (for refurbs) or from $299 (for new models). The sale includes the LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum for $349 ($99 off). It features a 5-step filtration system, portable charging stand, washable filter, and a universal power nozzle.