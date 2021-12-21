Holiday sale at Walmart gets you a French door air fryer for just $89

If you’ve been eyeing up a new air fryer, but have been hesitant to take the plunge, this deal could be perfect for you.

This Chefman French door airfryer is just $89 at Walmart right now. Its price has been knocked down by a huge $60, making it one of the best last-minute Christmas gifts around. However, Dec. 24 is just around the corner, so if you need your air fryer before the big day, choose express delivery or in-store pickup.

Chefman French door air fryer + oven: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart Chefman French door air fryer + oven: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart

This combination air fryer and oven lets you cook your comfort food favourites, like rotisserie chicken, pizza, and desserts, with a lower level of fat than normal frying. The clear doors and bright light let you see your food as it cooks, meaning you’ll know right away when your food is fried to perfection.

This air fryer has a 26 quart capacity, meaning it has plenty of room to cook a variety of dishes, and a temperature range of 200°F to 450°F. This air fryer comes with six accessories for a variety of cooking styles, including a grill, tray, basket, and skewer, and the cool-touch door handles are also a nice feature that makes using the air fryer safer.

It’s easy as pie to clean, especially compared to a conventional oven — the inside can be wiped down with a cloth, while the accessories can be washed in a dishwasher. There’s also a super-smooth dial to easily adjust the temperature. This air fryer comes with a 1-year assurance for peace of mind.