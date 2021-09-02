Grab our favorite AirPods alternative for just $89 on Amazon

If you want to grab some new wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with any models featured in our best AirPods alternatives guide. And with Labor Day sales in full swing, one pair of buds is cheaper than ever.

The Amazon Echo Buds 2 are now just $89.99 at Amazon — that’s $30 off their usual price. If you don’t have a spare $250 lying around to get Apple’s wireless earphones, these are a great substitute. This is the second best price we’ve seen for the Amazon Echo Buds 2, as Prime Day brought the price down to $79.

The Amazon Echo Buds 2 offer good sound quality, voice integration, and noise cancellation for a great price. In our review, we thought they were a great upgrade from the previous Echo Buds — and a great alternative to the more expensive AirPods Pro. $89 is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Amazon Echo Buds 2 outside of Prime Day.View Deal

In our Amazon Echo Buds 2 review , we were impressed with improved features and battery life compared to the previous model. They offer decent ANC, good compatibility with Alexa, and customizable ear and wing tips to keep the buds in your ears.