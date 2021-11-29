Grab a Samsung Galaxy S21 free with an unlimited plan at AT&T

If you’ve been looking for one of the best phones in 2021 without spending a fortune, the Samsung Galaxy S21 would be a great choice. Especially right now, as you can get the phone without spending a cent.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 free with an unlimited plan at AT&T . It's one of the best Cyber Monday phone deals we've seen this year, and one of the best Cyber Monday deals period.

Samsung Galaxy S21: free w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T has an epic Cyber Monday deal for Galaxy fans. Currently, new and existing members can get the Editor's Choice Galaxy S21 for free at AT&T. No trade-in is required; simply sign up (or maintain) an unlimited plan and purchase the phone via monthly installments and you'll get the phone for free. In our review, we called it one of the best Android phones for the price. It features a 6.2-inch FHD screen, IP68 water resistance, and a strong 9-hour battery life.

The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch screen, a great camera system, and really strong performance. Getting it for free with AT&Ts unlimited data plan is an astounding deal, as you're only paying the cost of the data plan each month. The plan starts as low as $35 per month.

In our Samsung Galaxy S21 review , the performance of the phone impressed us a lot. Not only did it make our list of the best phones of the year, the Galaxy S21 ranked third in our best Samsung phones list, just missing out on the top to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Considering that it’s available for no cost at all thanks to AT&T's unlimited data plan deal, the value you get on this flagship phone is amazing.

No matter which way you look at it — getting a phone this amazing for no cost doesn’t happen too often, so grab it while you can. Keep up with our Cyber Monday deals coverage to make sure you're getting the best deals as they happen.